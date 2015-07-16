Weekly VIX options the newest way to trade volatility

| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 Traders will have a new way to
trade short-term volatility next week, when CBOE Holdings Inc
plans to launch weekly expirations for one of its most
heavily traded index options products.
CBOE, the operator of the largest U.S. stock options market,
plans to list weekly expirations for futures and options on the
CBOE Volatility Index, the market's favored barometer of
volatility. The futures are expected to list on July 23, with
the options to follow soon.
The index tracks the market's expectation of 30-day
volatility and is constructed using the implied volatilities of
a wide range of S&P 500 index options.
VIX options, which on average trade about 679,000 contracts
a day according to Trade Alert, are the second-most heavily
traded of CBOE's index option products, second only to options
on the S&P 500. They are widely used by large institutions to
hedge their portfolios.
The proposed listing of the weekly options has already
started to garner interest.
"Responses have ranged from 'When do we start?' to 'What
took them so long?'" said Jared Woodard, equity derivatives
strategist at BGC Partners in New York.
"Everyone already knows the product, and the success of
weekly options has been proven in equity and index options,"
Woodard said.
Weekly options on individual issues and indexes were first
launched in 2005. S&P weekly options currently account for about
a third of that index's options volume.
Like the VIX monthlys, VIX weeklys will expire on
Wednesdays, setting them apart from other weekly options that
expire on Fridays, and possibly boosting their appeal to traders
looking to place short-term bets around specific events like an
employment report, strategists said.
The launch comes at a time when VIX trading volume has
dipped. Trading volume for the first half of this year has
dropped to about 117 million contracts, down nearly a third from
the same period last year, according to options clearinghouse
OCC data.
"I don't know if it can get back the volume that they have
lost, but it certainly can't hurt," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab
in Austin, Texas.
The dip in VIX options trading is partly linked to the
growing popularity of newer volatility-linked products,
including various Exchange Traded Notes and Exchange Traded
Funds, strategists say.
A number of these, including iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term
Futures ETN, VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term
ETN and ProShares Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF
, were launched in recent years, building on the
popularity of the VIX.
The VIX weeklys will compete primarily with weekly options
on the S&P index, SPDR S&P 500 ETF and the VXX.
A previous attempt at a short-term volatility product fell
short. Options on the CBOE Short-Term Volatility Index,
a gauge of 9-day volatility, failed to attract enough volume and
the CBOE recently stopped adding new VXST futures and options.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Grebler)