UPDATE 1-Alejandro Inarritu wins best director Oscar for 'Birdman'

LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Mexican filmmaker Alejandro
G. Inarritu won the Oscar for best director on Sunday for
"Birdman," his darkly satirical take on show business.
This was the first Academy Award for Inarritu, 51, whose
film stars Michael Keaton as a washed-up, former superhero actor
trying to make an improbable comeback with his own Broadway
play.
"I am very, very thankful, grateful, humbly honored by the
Academy for this incredible recognition," Inarritu said. "This
is crazy."
He praised his fellow best director nominees, saying "our
work will only be judged by time."
Inarritu's best director win makes it two years in a row
that the honor has gone to a Mexican filmmaker. His friend,
Alfonso Cuaron, won the Oscar last year for "Gravity", the 3-D
space thriller starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.
Inarritu had faced stiff competition for the best director
category from fellow filmmaker Richard Linklater and his
coming-of-age tale "Boyhood," which was filmed over 12 years
using the same cast.
Previous feature films by Inarritu, "Amores perros" (2000),
"21 Grams" (2003), "Babel" (2006), and "Biutiful" (2010), have
all received Oscar nominations in various categories.
