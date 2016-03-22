Oshkosh Defense wins $243.8 mln contract for joint light tactical vehicles

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp was awarded a $243.8 million contract for 657 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The work is expected to be complete by Dec. 1, 2024, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contract awards.
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds