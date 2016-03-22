版本:
Oshkosh Defense wins $243.8 mln contract for joint light tactical vehicles

WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp was awarded a $243.8 million contract for 657 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The work is expected to be complete by Dec. 1, 2024, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

