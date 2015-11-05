Pacific Ethanol sees 2015 U.S. ethanol exports up slightly

NEW YORK Nov 5 Pacific Ethanol Inc sees total U.S. ethanol exports up slightly this year at about 900 million gallons, due to strong demand from Brazil and globally, said the company's chief Neil Koehler during an investor earnings call on Thursday.

"We see continued strength and even growth in exports," Koehler said.

Total U.S. exports were about 850 million gallons in 2014.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice, Editing by Franklin Paul)