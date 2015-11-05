Pacific Ethanol sees 2015 U.S. ethanol exports up slightly

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Nov 5 Pacific Ethanol Inc sees total U.S. ethanol exports up slightly this year at about 900 million gallons, due to strong demand from Brazil and globally, said the company's chief Neil Koehler during an investor earnings call on Thursday.
"We see continued strength and even growth in exports," Koehler said.
Total U.S. exports were about 850 million gallons in 2014.
Reporting by Chris Prentice
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.