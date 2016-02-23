U.S. Senate committee chairman questions Pakistan F-16 deal

WASHINGTON Feb 23 The chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday sharply questioned U.S.
plans to sell F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan, questioning
Pakistani actions he described as threatening U.S. troops as
they try to stabilize Afghanistan.
"They continue to support the Taliban, the Haqqani network
and give safe haven to al Qaeda," Republican Senator Bob Corker
said to Secretary of State John Kerry, who was testifying to the
committee about the State Department's annual budget request.
The U.S. government said on Feb. 12 it had approved the sale
to Pakistan of up to eight F-16 fighter jets built by Lockheed
Martin Corp, radar and other equipment in a deal valued at $699
million.
Lawmakers have 30 days to block the sale and Corker has made
clear he has doubts about it.
Kerry responded that the issue is complicated and said
Pakistan also has been an ally.
"I understand your reservations about it but their military
has been deeply engaged in the fight against terrorism," he
said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)