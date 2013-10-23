版本:
Pakistan's Sharif says urged Obama to end drone strikes

WASHINGTON Oct 23 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday he urged President Barack Obama to end drone strikes in Pakistan, touching on a sore subject in relations between the two countries.

"I also brought up the issue of drones in our meeting, emphasizing the need to end ... such strikes" Sharif told reporters after meeting with Obama in the Oval Office.
