U.S. okays sale of 8 Lockheed F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan -Pentagon

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. government on Friday said it had approved the sale to Pakistan of eight F-16 fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp, radars and other equipment, in a deal valued at $699 million.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had notified lawmakers about the possible sale on Thursday.
It said the sale would improve Pakistan's capability to meet current and future security threats. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company said at a press conference with local authorities, only the third such facility outside of the United States.
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)