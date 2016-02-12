U.S. okays sale of 8 Lockheed F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. government on Friday said it had approved the sale to Pakistan of eight F-16 fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp, radars and other equipment, in a deal valued at $699 million.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had notified lawmakers about the possible sale on Thursday.

It said the sale would improve Pakistan's capability to meet current and future security threats. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)