UPDATE 2-U.S. OKs sale of 8 Lockheed F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan -Pentagon

(Adds Indian Foreign Ministry comment)
WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. government said on
Friday it had approved the sale to Pakistan of up to eight F-16
fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp, radar and
other equipment in a deal valued at $699 million.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which
oversees foreign arms sales, said it had notified lawmakers
about the possible deal.
The agency said the F-16s would allow Pakistan's Air Force
to operate in all-weather environments and at night, while
improving its self-defense capability and bolstering its ability
to conduct counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.
Lawmakers have 30 days to block the sale, although such
action is rare since deals are well-vetted before any formal
notification.
India said it was disappointed with the U.S. decision. "We
disagree with their rationale that such arms transfers help to
combat terrorism," Vikas Swarup, a spokesman for India's Foreign
Ministry, said on Twitter.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker
notified the Obama administration that he would not approve
using U.S. funds to pay for the planes through the foreign
military financing (FMF) program. That means Pakistan must fund
the purchase itself, instead of relying on U.S. funds to cover
about 46 percent of the cost.
Given the funds it has available, Pakistan may be able to
buy only four of the F-16 Block 52 models, and the associated
radar and electronic warfare equipment, said one U.S. source
familiar with the situation.
Corker told Secretary of State John Kerry in a letter that
he was concerned about Pakistan's ties to the Haqqani network, a
militant group that U.S. officials have said is behind attacks
in Afghanistan.
"I may reconsider my blanket hold on U.S. FMF assistance
should the Pakistanis make progress on addressing my significant
concerns about their support for the Haqqani network, but for
now, if they wish to purchase this military equipment, they will
do so without a subsidy from the American taxpayer," he wrote.
One U.S. official said the administration was convinced that
F-16s were the right platform to support Pakistan's
counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.
"These operations reduce the ability of militants to use
Pakistani territory as a safe haven for terrorism and a base of
support for the insurgency in Afghanistan, which is in the
national interests of both Pakistan and the United States, and
in the interest of the region more broadly," the official said.
Lockheed referred questions about the deal to the U.S.
government.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by Douglas
Busvine in New Delhi; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie
Adler)