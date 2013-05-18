U.S. state cancels subsidy for investment from Pakistani company

| INDIANAPOLIS
INDIANAPOLIS May 17 Indiana has cancelled
subsidies for a planned $1.8 billion fertilizer plant in the
state because of concerns that a Pakistani company involved in
the project makes products used in improvised explosives that
kill and injure U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Midwest Fertilizer Corp, which has sought to build the plant
in southern Indiana, is 48 percent owned by Fatima Group, which
produces a calcium ammonium nitrate fertilizer in Pakistan known
to have been used in improvised explosives in Afghanistan.
Indiana Governor Mike Pence, a Republican, had put a $1.3
billion incentive package for the fertilizer manufacturing plant
on hold in January pending a review. He said Friday that the
incentives would be withdrawn.
"Without assurances from our Defense Department that the
materials which have been misused by the enemy in Afghanistan
will be permanently removed from production by Fatima Group in
Pakistan, I cannot in good conscience tell our soldiers and
their families that this deal should move forward," he said.
Midwest Fertilizer said it would pursue other options to
continue the project in the area.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation made the offer
to Midwest Fertilizer Corp in November 2012 under former
Governor Mitch Daniels.
The Indiana Finance Authority had issued $1.3 billion of
bonds in December and the funds have been held in escrow and
will be used to repay the bond holders.
Fatima Group has reformulated the fertilizer to make it less
explosive and the product is to be tested with the U.S.
government in June, Midwest Fertilizer said in a statement.
Fatima Group also has stopped selling the fertilizer in areas of
Pakistan that border Afghanistan, Midwest Fertilizer said.
The border with Afghanistan is where Taliban and al Qaeda
fighters have been battling U.S. and allied forces since the
shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and
Washington.
Midwest said the project would bring 2,500 construction jobs
and 309 permanent jobs to the region.
U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly, an Indiana Democrat, said the
state's first responsibility was to the safety and security of
troops.
"My concern with this project has been our service members
overseas who face the threat of improvised weapons made from
fertilizer and other products," Donnelly said in a statement.
John Taylor, who heads the Posey County Economic Development
Partnership, where the plant would be located, said he had not
given up hope for the project.
"The decision the governor made today does nothing to make
it safer for our service people anywhere in the world," he said.