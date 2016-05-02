U.S. tells Pakistan it will have to fund F-16s itself

WASHINGTON May 2 The United States has told
Pakistan it will have to finance the purchase of U.S. F-16
fighter jets itself after members of the U.S. Congress objected
to the use of government funds to pay for them.
The U.S. government said in February it had approved the
sale to Pakistan of up to eight F-16 fighter jets built by
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N, as well as radar and other equipment
in a deal valued at $699 million.
However, Republican Senator Bob Corker said he would use his
power as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to
bar the use of any U.S. funds for the deal to send a message to
Pakistan that it needed to do more in the war against militants.
Corker's stance reflected deep unhappiness among both
Democrats and Republicans in Congress about what they see as
Islamabad's policy of supporting militant groups that target
Afghans and Americans, and Pakistan's failure to support the
reconciliation process for Afghanistan.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said
congressional opposition meant funds from the U.S. government's
Foreign Military Financing allocation could not be used to
purchase the aircraft.
"Given congressional objections, we have told the Pakistanis
that they should put forward national funds for that purpose,"
he told a regular news briefing.
Kirby said the State Department opposed putting conditions
on the use of such funds and believed that effective engagement
with Pakistan, including by supporting its counter-terrorism
effort, was "critical" to promoting democracy and economic
stability in the country.
Earlier, in Islamabad, Syed Tariq Fatemi, special assistant
on foreign affairs to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, did
not refer directly to the F-16 issue, but complained that there
was a "lack of sufficient appreciation for Pakistan's
whole-hearted efforts it was undertaking jointly with the U.S.
administration, in countering the threat posed by terrorism."
Fatemi made the remarks in a meeting with visiting
professional staffers from the U.S. House of Representatives
Foreign Affairs Committee.
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said in March it was using its
own funds to pay suppliers and stave off closure of its F-16
fighter jet production line as it waited to finalize orders from
Pakistan and other countries.
