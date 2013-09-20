版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 21日

Obama to meet with Abbas, discuss Middle East peace at U.N.

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 President Barack Obama will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday and will discuss the Middle East peace process during a speech that day to the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Friday.
