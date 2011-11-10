RPT-UPDATE 1-US faces shale gas backlash without action-panel

(Repeats to widen distribution, no change to headline or text)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 A federal energy panel on
Thursday warned that rigorous action must be taken if
government and industry hope to prevent major environmental
damage and subdue the public backlash against the U.S. shale
gas boom.
Charged with helping guide the future of U.S. shale gas
development, the Energy Department subcommittee expressed
disappointment that more had not been done on the 20
recommendations laid out in August in its initial report on the
practice.
"The progress to date is less than the subcommittee hoped,"
the panel said in its draft final report, which focused on
implementation of its recommendations.
In its preliminary report, the panel called for the
creation of a national database of information about shale gas
wells and for an overhaul of the management of the millions of
gallons of water used in the process.
The panel said that even if its suggestions are not
adopted, "some concerted and sustained action" will be needed
to avert excessive harm to the environment. It cautioned that
public opposition could limit development of the nation's
massive shale gas reserves.
Advances in a drilling technique known as hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, have led to rapid expansion of U.S.
shale gas production.
But as shale gas development has spread, green groups and
landowners near the gas wells have raised concerns about
possible water contamination and air pollution.
The Obama administration formed the shale gas subcommittee
to address these complaints.
Industry groups have been working to increase transparency
and ease fears about shale gas development. Leading U.S. shale
gas producers such as Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), Chesapeake (CHK.N),
Chevron (CVX.N) and Devon Energy (DVN.N), hope to stave off
measures they fear would make development too costly.
The American Petroleum Institute, an oil and gas trade
group, said it has been working with state regulators to share
knowledge and "encourage them to help us raise the bar on
performance."
Deb Nardone, director of Sierra Club's Natural Gas Reform
Campaign, said the panel's report highlights the inadequacies
of industry efforts.
"The Sierra Club urges the Obama administration to take
these recommendations seriously, and push for their swift
adoption," Nardone said in a statement. "Without them, the
natural gas industry will continue to recklessly drill and
further endanger our air, water and communities."
