U.S. Senate panel plans to make losers pay for frivolous patent lawsuits

| WASHINGTON, March 27
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. senators seeking to
curb frivolous patent litigation plan to add a "loser pays"
amendment into a bill that many believe has a good chance of
becoming law, a leading lawmaker said on Thursday.
The change would require parties that lose lawsuits to cover
winners' legal bills, and is expected to deter prolonged,
frivolous and vexatious litigation. Such measures have been
pushed by big technology companies such as Google Inc
and Apple Inc.
Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee,
said in a committee meeting on Thursday that he and other
senators planned to amend a bill introduced in November to "send
a strong signal that patent trolls who pursue lawsuits with no
reasonable basis should pay reasonable attorneys fees."
Companies that buy up large numbers of patents to extract
licensing fees or damages for infringement are often called
patent trolls or patent assertion entities by critics.
The bill also would require patent holders to disclose
ownership and allow manufacturers to step into lawsuits to
protect customers accused of using an infringing device.
Some retailers, coffee shops and other low-tech companies
that offer free wi-fi to customers say they have been threatened
with lawsuits unless they paid licensing fees for using routers
that allegedly infringe certain patents.
"I think we can do this (pass a bill). I do think we need
time to do it," Senator Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat,
said on Thursday. "I think we are united on the troll. The troll
must go."
She noted that companies of all sizes in California have
been hurt by patent fights. But she and some senators also
cautioned in a discussion that any legislation should ensure
that companies whose legitimate innovations have been stolen can
still sue for infringement.
The Senate measure is similar to a measure overwhelmingly
passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 5.
The White House supports the legislation.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Richard
Chang)