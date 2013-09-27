UPDATE 1-U.S. agency moves toward major study of 'patent trolls'

By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission on Friday took another step toward a comprehensive
study of "patent trolls" - companies in the business of buying
and asserting patents - to see if they are hurting competition
with abusive litigation.
FTC commissioners voted 4-0 to seek public comments on a
proposal to collect information from about 25 "patent assertion
entities."
"The FTC intends to use this information to examine how PAEs
do business and develop a better understanding of how they
impact innovation and competition," the commission said.
PAEs typically do not invent or manufacture products. Their
business model consists primarily of buying the intellectual
property of others and seeking money from firms that may
infringe those patents.
The entities account for more than 60 percent of all U.S.
patent litigation.
A rising tide of patent litigation has become an increasing
concern for companies. In July, dozens of major U.S. companies
urged lawmakers to pass bills to protect against "extortive
demands."
Information the FTC hopes to track down would shed light on
how PAEs organize their corporate legal structure, how they
engage in assertion, what that activity costs, and how much the
entities earn though their actions.
The commission also proposes to send information requests to
about 15 other entities asserting patents in the wireless
communications sector, including manufacturing firms and
companies engaged in licensing.
The investigation being proposed would use what is known as
6(b) authority, which enables the FTC to conduct wide-ranging
economic studies that do not have a specific law enforcement
purpose.
"What we learn will support informed policy decisions," said
FTC chief Edith Ramirez.
The White House in June also took steps intended to curb
lawsuits by patent trolls.