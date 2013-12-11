版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 12日 星期四 00:16 BJT

Former Google executive to run U.S. patent office

WASHINGTON Dec 11 Former Google Inc. executive Michelle Lee has been named deputy director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and will run the agency until a new director is named, the USPTO said on Wednesday.

Lee is a former deputy general counsel and head of patents and patent strategy at the search engine giant.

Currently head of the U.S. patent office's Silicon Valley outpost, Lee begins her new role on Jan. 13.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐