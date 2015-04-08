UPDATE 1-Pawn to cushion payday lenders from regulatory blow

(Adds industry background)
By Neha Dimri and Amrutha Gayathri
April 8 Payday lenders that have substantial
pawn operations are better positioned to absorb the blow from
proposed U.S. regulations aimed at cracking down on an industry
that has been criticized for saddling borrowers with debt they
cannot repay.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a
number of guidelines for the industry, including limiting the
number of loans per customer to six per year.
The move is expected to hurt lending volumes and revenue by
as much as 75 percent, as payday lenders make a majority of
their money from borrowers who take out 10 or more loans per
year.
The proposals may result in smaller lenders exiting the
market, while companies with both payday and pawn operations
will benefit, industry experts said.
Payday lenders make small loans that borrowers agree to
repay in a short time, such as when they receive a paycheck.
Pawnbrokers lend money against valuables such as jewelry.
While payday lenders say they help people who are strapped
for cash, critics say borrowers often roll over or refinance
loans rather than paying them back, racking up debt due to high
interest rates and fees.
U.S. payday lenders extend more than $38 billion in loans
annually, according to the Community Financial Services
Association of America, an industry body.
"The proposed rules are so far-reaching that they will
basically put the entire small-business portion of this industry
out of business," said Phil Frohlich, a portfolio manager at
hedge fund Prescott Group Capital Management LLC, which owns
shares of payday lender Enova International Inc.
Privately held payday lenders including Advance America, Ace
Cash Express, and Check and Go are likely to be hurt the most.
"The good news for most publicly traded companies is that
the majority of their revenue and profits come from pawn, not
payday," FBR Capital Markets analyst Robert Ramsey said.
Shares of Enova, which has no pawn operations, have fallen
about 14 percent since the guidelines were made public in March.
Shares of lenders that offer both pawn and payday loans
haven't suffered as much. Cash America International Inc
has dropped about 2 percent, EZCorp Inc about 4 percent
and First Cash Financial Services Inc 1 percent.
"We have been strategically divesting our payday operations
for a number of years," said First Cash CFO Doug Orr. "Payday
now represents less than 5 percent of total revenue and this
number will continue to decline as we add more pawn stores."
Enova, spun off from Cash America in November, is increasing
its focus on installment lending, which will not be affected by
the proposed guidelines.
The proposals, which are expected to be finalized in 2017,
give lenders two options. They can verify prospective borrowers'
income and debt history upfront, or they can offer cheap
repayment options and limit the number of loans.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)