U.S. VP Pence "to tour Asia next month"-media

JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence
will visit Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part
of what a Japanese magazine said was an Asian tour amid concerns
the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot
to Asia".
U.S. President Donald Trump has already withdrawn from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, which was seen as an
economic pillar of the strategy.
Pence is also expected to visit Japan, South Korea, and
Australia, the Nikkei Asian Review reported, with North Korea's
missile and nuclear programmes and China's expansion in the
South China Sea likely topics for discussion.
The visit comes after North Korea's latest missile launches
and the assassination in Malaysia of North Korean leader Kim
Jong Un's estranged half-brother added urgency to the region's
security.
Indonesia has the world's largest Muslim population and has
recently grappled with a series of low-level militant attacks
inspired by Islamic State.
Indonesia's chief security minister said Pence would meet
President Joko Widodo to discuss terrorism and other security
issues.
"We discussed the planned visit of U.S. vice president Mike
Pence to Indonesia and the strategic problems that can be on the
agenda to discuss with our president," chief security minister
Wiranto told reporters after meeting the U.S. ambassador to
Jakarta.
He added that no dates had been finalised.
Pence's Asia tour will follow this month's trip by U.S.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Japan, South Korea, and
China.
In Indonesia, Pence is also expected to discuss a brewing
contract dispute between the government and American mining
giant Freeport McMoran Inc, said two Indonesian
government sources.
Freeport has threatened to take the Indonesian government to
court over newly revised mining regulations that have prompted a
major scale-back in its operations in the eastern province of
Papua.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Kanupriya Kapoor;
Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie)