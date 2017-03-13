UPDATE 2-U.S. VP Pence to tour Asia next month amid security crises

(Adds U.S. administration official comment, third paragraph)
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence
will visit Japan and Indonesia as part of an Asian tour next
month, sources said on Monday, amid concerns the Trump
administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia."
U.S. President Donald Trump has already withdrawn from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement, which was seen
as an economic pillar of the strategy.
A Trump administration official told Reuters: "The vice
president is going to Asia next month I believe."
The tour will include South Korea and Australia, the Nikkei
Asian Review reported, with North Korea's missile and nuclear
programs and South Korea's political crisis likely topics for
discussion.
China has been infuriated by South Korea's plan to deploy a
U.S. missile defense system targeted at the North Korean threat.
South Korea is also going through political turmoil after a
court removed President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft
scandal.
Pence is also expected to visit Tokyo for a U.S.-Japan
economic dialogue, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
The visit will come as North Korea's latest missile launches
and the assassination in Malaysia of North Korean leader Kim
Jong Un's estranged half-brother add urgency to the region's
security.
It will also follow this month's trip by U.S. Secretary of
State Rex Tillerson to Japan, South Korea, and China.
The TPP had been the main economic pillar of the Obama
administration's pivot to the Asia-Pacific region in the face of
a fast-rising China.
Proponents of the pact have expressed concerns that
abandoning the project, which took years to negotiate, could
strengthen China's economic hand in the region at the expense of
the United States.
Indonesia's chief security minister said Pence would meet
President Joko Widodo to discuss terrorism and other security
issues.
Indonesia has the world's largest Muslim population and has
recently grappled with a series of low-level militant attacks
inspired by Islamic State.
"We discussed the planned visit of U.S. vice president Mike
Pence to Indonesia and the strategic problems that can be on the
agenda to discuss with our president," chief security minister
Wiranto told reporters after meeting the U.S. ambassador to
Jakarta.
He added that no dates have been finalized.
In Indonesia, Pence is also expected to discuss a brewing
contract dispute between the government and American mining
group Freeport McMoRan Inc, said two Indonesian
government sources.
Freeport has threatened to take the Indonesian government to
court over newly revised mining regulations that have prompted a
major scale-back in its operations in the eastern province of
Papua.
