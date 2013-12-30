Pennsylvania governor drops contract to privatize lottery

Dec 30 Pennsylvania is scrapping a deal with a
U.K.-based company to privatize management Of the state's
lottery system, Governor Tom Corbett said on Monday, the latest
of the Republican's high-profile initiatives to falter.
The state struck a deal more than a year ago with Camelot
Global Services LLC, a subsidiary of Britain's national lottery
operator, Camelot Group PLC, to guarantee $34.6
billion in payments to the state over 20 years to manage the
Pennsylvania lottery.
But Corbett's administration repeatedly had to extend the
contract after Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, who
reviews state contracts, rejected it in February. Kane, a
Democrat seen as a potential rival to Corbett for re-election
next year, said the first-term governor had overstepped his
authority and contravened the state constitution in signing the
deal.
The latest extension is set to run out on Tuesday and will
not be renewed, Corbett's office said. Lottery operations will
continue to be managed by the state.
"As we move forward, we will take what we've learned to make
our successful lottery even better - expanding the player and
retailer base, improving player loyalty, and implementing
strategies that will grow our lottery, responsibly and
efficiently," Corbett said in a statement.
Corbett spokesman Jay Pagni said that privatization was
still an option but that there were no other bidders or specific
plans.
"The need still exists to grow the lottery to provide a
predictable and reliable revenue stream for those that benefit
from it," Pagni said.
Pennsylvania's is the only U.S. state lottery that dedicates
all of its proceeds to programs that benefit senior citizens -
including property tax and rent rebates, reduced transportation
costs and low-cost prescription drug programs.
"We remain on good terms with the Commonwealth of
Pennsylvania and are open to future possibilities," Camelot
Global Managing Director Alex Kovach said in a statement.
Both Pagni and Camelot cited changes in Pennsylvania's
political landscape and competitive environment since the deal
was struck in November 2012. Lottery employees also sued to stop
the privatization.
Corbett has struggled to enact some of his largest agenda
initiatives, including the lottery deal. His proposals to reform
the public pension system and privatize state-owned and operated
liquor sales have stalled in a legislature controlled by his own
Republican party.
He is considered among the most vulnerable U.S. governors
seeking re-election in 2014. A Quinnipiac University poll this
month found that his approval rating had fallen to 36 percent -
his lowest since being elected in 2010 - with 53 of registered
voters disapproving of his job performance.
Corbett's push to privatize the lottery is "by far" the
least popular of his main initiatives, and the administration
could not gather enough public or legislative support for it,
said G. Terry Madonna, public affairs professor at Franklin &
Marshall College and director of its polling unit.
That could actually work in Corbett's favor in his tough
re-election bid.
"People don't favor it. If you don't do it, it doesn't
create any harm," Madonna said.
Meanwhile, Kane, who is both the first woman and first
Democrat to be elected Pennsylvania's attorney general, received
more votes than any other statewide candidate in 2012,
outpolling even President Obama. She pledged to serve a full
four years as attorney general and has downplayed local
speculation that she would consider a run for governor as early
as next year.