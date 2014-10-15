Indian citizen to be executed for Pennsylvania murders

| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Oct 15 An Indian national
convicted of killing a 10-month-old girl and her grandmother in
a kidnapping for ransom gone awry has been sentenced to death
in Pennsylvania.
The jury's decision to hand down the death penalty on
Tuesday night after convicting Raghunandan Yandamuri, 28, of two
counts of first-degree murder means he is the only citizen of
India on death row in the United States, according to the Death
Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit group that monitors
capital punishment.
The jury in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania deliberated for
about four hours before deciding unanimously that Yandamuri
should be executed for the deaths of Saanvi Venna and her
grandmother Satyavathi Venna, 61.
Prosecutors say Yandamuri, who worked for a division of eBay
Inc in the Philadelphia suburbs, killed the baby,
Saanvi Venna, and her grandmother Satyavathi Venna, 61, in
October 2012 as part of a kidnapping scheme to cover gambling
losses at a nearby casino.
He was a family friend to the victims and lived in the same
apartment complex.
Yandamuri initially confessed to the murders, and video
released by investigators showed him re-enacting the crime with
police.
He later recanted and represented himself at trial. During
rambling and at times bizarre testimony, he claimed
investigators had pressured him into a confession by promising
to take care of his wife.
"I asked, 'Can I bring my wife to prison?' I was so stupid,"
Yandamuri told the jury.
He also blamed the murders on two men named Matt and Josh
whose last names he said he did not know and who he could only
vaguely describe.
It could be years before Yandamuri is executed.
Susan McNaughton, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania
Department of Corrections, said on Wednesday that death sentence
cases are typically appealed. After that, Yandamuri would be
transferred to a state prison for psychological testing and
assessment.
He will then be transferred again to one of two state
prisons that house condemned prisoners. In such capital case
units, inmates are housed in cells for 22 hours per day and
forbidden physical contact with visitors.
Pennsylvania last executed an inmate in 1999. There are 184
inmates on death row in the state, with the longest held being
sentenced three decades ago.
