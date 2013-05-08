REFILE-Second New York City pension fund unloads gun companies' stocks

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
NEW YORK May 8 A second New York City pension fund has sold its holdings in firearms manufacturers, following a similar decision by the city's teachers retirement system in response to last year's school shootings in Connecticut, the city's top financial officer said on Wednesday.
The $45.7 billion New York City Employees' Retirement System divested its $16.3 million holdings in Alliant Techsystems Inc , Olin Corp, Sturm Ruger & Co, Smith & Wesson Holding Corp and Forjas Taurus SA.
"Our city's employees do not want their pension dollars supporting companies whose products tear apart families and shatter communities," Comptroller John Liu said in a statement.
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.