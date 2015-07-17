Finra says Labor Dept. fiduciary rule will confuse industry

WASHINGTON, July 17 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority said on Friday that a proposal by the
Department of Labor to rein in conflicts by brokers who offer
retirement advice will confuse the industry.
Citing a lack of clarity, FINRA said in an official comment
letter on the proposal: "These ambiguities will necessitate
interpretive guidance on a wide array of issues, which the
Preamble does not provide."
"This fractured approach will confuse retirement
investors, financial institutions, and advisers," it said.
(Reporting by Sarah Lynch and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra
Maler)