U.S. Air Force, Army acquisition chiefs leaving jobs

WASHINGTON Nov 19 The top acquisition officials
at the U.S. Air Force and Army are leaving their jobs in what
industry executives and government officials say are typical
"end of administration" moves ahead of the 2016 presidential
election.
Both moves come as the Government Accountability Office
(GAO) weighs protests filed against multibillion-dollar
contracts awarded by each of the services under the oversight of
the top officials who are now leaving government.
The Air Force said William LaPlante, assistant secretary for
acquisition, will rejoin MITRE Corp, a non-profit group that
operates federally funded research and development centers.
LaPlante headed MITRE's missile defense portfolio before
becoming the Air Force's top weapons buyer in 2013.
The Air Force said LaPlante would also rejoin the Defense
Science Boad, a senior advisory panel.
LaPlante said he was stepping down to honor prior
commitments to his family. His last day will be Nov. 30.
The Air Force said LaPlante had intended to depart earlier
this year, but extended his service until after this month's
contract award to Northrop Grumman Corp to build a new
long-range stealthy strike bomber.
The GAO is due to decide by Feb. 16 about a protest filed
against the decision by losing bidders Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin Corp who had teamed up to bid for a
contract valued at more than $80 billion in coming years.
Separately, Army acquisition chief Heidi Shyu told her staff
she was leaving her job at the end of January, the Army said.
GAO is considering a separate protest filed by Lockheed
against a $6.75 billion U.S. Army contract for new armored
trucks awarded to Oshkosh Corp in August. It is due to
announce a decision on that protest by Dec. 17.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)