UPDATE 1-Obama Pentagon nominee Carter leans toward arming Ukraine

By Phil Stewart and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON Feb 4 President Barack Obama's pick to become U.S. defense secretary told Congress on Wednesday he was leaning in favor of providing arms to Ukraine, in what would be a departure from U.S. policy that opponents say could fan the flames of war.

Ashton Carter, a former Pentagon No. 2, said he would "very much incline" in supplying defensive arms to Ukraine, adding the United States needed to support the country's efforts to defend itself against Russian-backed separatists. U.S. officials have acknowledged taking a fresh look at the issue.

"The nature of those arms, I can't say right now," Carter said at his Senate confirmation hearing. "But I incline in the direction of providing them with arms, including, to get to what I'm sure your question is, lethal arms."

The Senate is expected to swiftly confirm Ashton Carter, a former Pentagon No. 2, and his comments on Ukraine and other issues including Afghanistan are likely to give comfort to Republicans sharply critical of the limits Obama has set on assistance to allies.

Carter would become Obama's fourth defense secretary and would succeed Chuck Hagel, who resigned under pressure last year, raising questions over whether Carter, a 60-year-old technocrat, would be able break into Obama's tight-knit inner circle.

Carter promised to give Obama his "most candid strategic advice."

But Senator John McCain, perhaps the most outspoken voice against Obama's national security policies, questioned the extent of influence he might have within the administration.

"I sincerely hope the president who nominated you will empower you to lead and contribute to the fullest extent of your abilities," McCain said.

"Because at a time of multiplying threats to our security, America needs a strong secretary of defense now more than ever."

On Afghanistan, Carter said he supported Obama's drawdown schedule in Afghanistan but added that would be willing to review future U.S. troop withdrawals if needed.

He also stressed the strategic importance for Iraqi forces to move as soon as they are ready to retake territory from the Islamic State, saying "you don't want (Islamic State militants) to settle in."

Carter vowed to cut through any "red tape" slowing U.S. arms deliveries to Jordan, which plans to step up its fight against Islamic State after the killing of a captured Jordanian pilot.

Carter said he was not familiar with the specific concerns raised by Jordan's King Abdullah to committee members during a meeting on Tuesday but would address the issue promptly if confirmed as defense secretary.

"We need partners on the ground to beat ISIS," Carter said, using an acronym for the group.

Carter is broadly supported by both Republicans and Democrats and has worked in high-ranking positions within the Pentagon in recent years.

His roles include deputy defense secretary, the Pentagon's No. 2 job, from 2011 to 2013 and the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer from 2009-11 when he led a major restructuring of the F-35 fighter jet program.

Carter's hearing is being closely watched by Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and other big weapons makers, which are waiting for clues about Carter's priorities and his commitment to new procurement programs, including a new long-range bomber and the replacement for the president's plane, Air Force One.