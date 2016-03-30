UPDATE 1-Pentagon mulls future use of drones to assist manned aircraft

(Adds comments on use of automated systems to kill, paragraphs
5, 6)
By Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON, March 30 The Pentagon is examining
how it might use unmanned craft in the future to accompany
piloted battlecraft, likely starting with drones that would fly
alongside manned aircraft, a senior Pentagon official said on
Wednesday.
The concept of such assistance was most likely to take shape
first in the air and at sea, before being implemented on the
ground, U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work told a gathering
of defense experts hosted by the Washington Post.
Large defense contractors are always looking for insight
into where the U.S. Defense Department may be heading in its
future technology use.
Apart from unmanned attack drones that already launch
strikes while being commanded from afar, Work mentioned that
unmanned helicopters have been used to supply U.S. troops in
parts of Afghanistan.
Work stressed that the United States would maintain human
command over its unmanned systems and would not delegate the
authority to kill, although he said he was concerned that other
countries might not do the same.
"There's two things that really keep me up at night .. .The
first is adversaries who will give machines lethal authority and
how will we respond to that," Work said.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Frances Kerry and David
Gregorio)