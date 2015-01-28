U.S. military budget to start funding post-F-35 'X-plane' -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Jan 28 The Pentagon said on
Wednesday its fiscal 2016 budget proposal will fund early
technology development and prototyping of a "next-generation
X-plane" that would eventually succeed the F-35 fighter jet
being developed and built by Lockheed Martin Corp.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's chief
arms buyer, said the funding would be part of a new "aerospace
innovation initiative" aimed at ensuring that the U.S. military
continued to dominate the skies despite development of so-called
fifth-generation stealth fighters by China and others.
He told the House Armed Services Committee the initiative
would be headed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects
Agency, with help from the Air Force and the Navy.
Speaking with reporters during a break in the hearing,
Kendall declined to give details on the amount of funding
involved in the new initiative since the Pentagon's budget will
not be delivered to Congress until Monday.
Lockheed, Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp
have urged the department to start funding a new major aircraft
development program given the dearth of new programs in recent
years.
Kendall said the new project was meant to ensure continued
work for industry design teams as development of the F-35 neared
an end.
He told reporters the project would also include work on
development of a next-generation propulsion system, which has
already been funded under a separate program.
Kendall said it was not yet clear if the new aircraft would
be manned or unmanned. He said there have been promising
developments in hypersonic technology, but it would not be
practical to build an aircraft as large as a fighter using that
technology.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Matthew Lewis)