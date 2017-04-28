Possible $440 mln sale to Israel of naval guns approved -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale to Israel of 76mm naval guns and technical support worth an estimated $440 million, a Pentagon agency said on Friday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it had notified Congress of the State Department decision to allow the possible sale of the 13 naval guns by DRS North America, a subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo SpA. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Bernard Orr)