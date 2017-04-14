U.S. sending F-35 fighters to Europe for training -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Air Force will
this weekend deploy a small number of F-35A fighter jets to
Europe for several weeks of training with other U.S. and NATO
military aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
In a statement, the Pentagon said that the deployment would
allow the U.S. Air Force to "further demonstrate the operational
capabilities" of the stealthy fighter jet. It did not name the
countries where the aircraft would be deployed to.
The F-35, which is the Pentagon's costliest arms program,
has been dogged by problems. The Pentagon's chief arms buyer
once described as "acquisition malpractice" the decision to
produce jets before completing development.
During last year's election campaign, President Donald Trump
criticized Lockheed Martin Corp for the F-35's cost
overruns.
Days after taking office in January, Trump announced his
administration had been able to cut some $600 million from the
latest U.S. deal to buy about 90 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.
The United States is expected to spend some $391 billion
over 15 years to buy about 2,443 of the F-35 aircraft.
F-35s are in use by the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps and
Navy, and by six countries: Australia, Britain, Norway, Italy,
the Netherlands and Israel. Japan took delivery of its first jet
in December.
Lockheed said last month that Spain, Belgium and Switzerland
were in talks with the company about buying F-35s.
