U.S. lawmaker unveils sweeping Pentagon acquisition reform bill

May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services
Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost
overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys
everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and
intellectual property.
Representative Mac Thornberry, a Texas Republican, told
reporters, "if you're buying office supplies, you ought to be
able to go on Amazon and do it."
"The current acquisition process prohibits rapid purchases
of goods at the best prices because" the Department of Defense
is restricted to using expensive and onerous contracting
processes, committee aides said in a statement about the bill.
Thornberry hopes to spark debate about the initiative and
then wrap it into the annual National Defense Authorization Act,
a broader bill that sets policy for the Defense Department each
year, committee aides told reporters.
Thornberry and the committee drafted the legislation after
more than a year of examining billions of dollars in cost
overruns, schedule delays and other problems that have plagued
defense procurement programs.
The legislation includes measures that would allow existing
business to business e-commerce markets, such as Amazon.com Inc
or W W Grainger Inc, to sell the military
commercial off-the-shelf products such as staplers or forklifts.
This would expand procurement options beyond the Pentagon's
current e-commerce program, EMall.
The legislation also aims to make the Defense Department's
acquisition system more proactive, agile, transparent and
innovative, committee aides said, noting that further measures
would be proposed in coming years.
This bill would consolidate reporting for services contracts
and allow for more transparency and accountability for program
managers, committee aids said. In 2015, the Pentagon spent $274
billion on contracts of which $144 billion, about 53 percent,
was spent on contracted services.
The bill also incentivizes the Pentagon to consider
purchasing intellectual property earlier in the acquisition
cycle. It was hoped that purchasing intellectual property, such
as technical data for missiles, while an acquisition process is
still competitive would lead to lower overall costs.
Committee aides said the legislation was crafted with input
from acquisition officials, industry and outside experts.
"It is essential to be more agile in the face of technology
that changes to fast and threats that change so fast,"
Thornberry told reporters.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Tom Brown)