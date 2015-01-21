U.S. Air Force to re-evaluate bids in long-range radar contract

BRIEF-Delcath Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Delcath systems - anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts after transaction will be sufficient to fund operating activities through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday confirmed it would re-evaluate bids received for a new long-rage radar system, resolving protests filed by Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman about a contract won by Raytheon in October.
The U.S. Air Force confirmed it will open a new round of discussion with bidders on technical evaluations and pricing analysis in a re-evaluation of bids that may take about four months. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Delcath systems - anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts after transaction will be sufficient to fund operating activities through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Monash University enter into exclusive license agreement for novel immuno-oncology program
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: