UPDATE 1-U.S. Air Force to re-evaluate bids in radar contract

WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. Air Force confirmed
on Wednesday that it would re-evaluate bids it had received for
a long-range radar system, resolving protests filed by Lockheed
Martin and Northrop Grumman about a contract won
by Raytheon in October.
The Air Force said a new round of discussions with bidders
on technical evaluations and pricing analysis may take about
four months. It said it was taking the action after feedback
from the Government Accountability Office, the congressional
agency that reviews federal contract protests.
Reuters first reported the news on Tuesday.
"Depending on the responses, the additional discussions may
result in a new source selection decision," said Air Force
spokesman Justin Oakes.
Lockheed welcomed the Air Force's decision to address
concerns raised about the competition for the Three-Dimensional
Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR).
No comment was immediately available from Raytheon and
Northrop.
