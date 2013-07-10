版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 03:26 BJT

Pentagon chief says draconian steps would be needed to meet cuts

WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel warned on Wednesday the Pentagon would have to take draconian steps next fiscal year, including hiring freezes and cuts in weapons purchases, unless Congress acts to stop $52 billion in spending cuts.

"I strongly oppose cuts of that magnitude because, if they remain in place for FY 2014 and beyond, the size, readiness and technological superiority of our military will be reduced," Hagel wrote in a letter to the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee released on Wednesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐