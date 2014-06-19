CORRECTED-Chinese mogul invites poor Americans to a Central Park lunch

(Corrects to show 1,000 invited to four separate lunches)
NEW YORK, June 19 A Chinese recycling tycoon who
has been angling to buy the New York Times Co aims to
throw feasts for 1,000 homeless Americans, starting with a lunch
in New York City's Central Park next week, where he also plans
to perform a song.
Chen Guangbiao, who made his fortune in the recycling
business before becoming a well-known philanthropist in China,
took out advertisements in the New York Times and the Wall
Street Journal on Monday inviting America's poor to the lunch at
the park's Loeb Boathouse.
During the lunch set for next Wednesday, Chen promised to
sing "We Are the World," a 1985 charity hit song performed by
dozens of stars, to his guests in English.
"I want to spread the message in the U.S. that there are
good philanthropists in China and not all are crazy spenders on
luxury goods," Chen was quoted as saying in an interview about
the lunch with the South China Morning Post.
After the Central Park lunch, Chen says he will host three
other lunches as part of his plan to feed 1,000 poor Americans,
organizers said.
Chen's quest to buy the New York Times from the
Ochs-Sulzberger family, which has owned the paper for
generations, is widely seen as quixotic.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone and Will
Dunham)