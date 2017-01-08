'Pharma bro' Shkreli suspended from Twitter for harassment

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 8 Former U.S. drug executive
Martin Shkreli, dubbed the "pharma bro" and vilified for raising
the price of a lifesaving drug by 5,000 percent, was suspended
by Twitter on Sunday for harassing a female journalist.
Shkreli, a supporter of Republican President-elect Donald
Trump, had dogged freelance reporter Lauren Duca, including
sending her requests for dates, after she wrote an op-ed piece
for Teen Vogue that was critical of Trump.
Shkreli, who caused controversy for hiking the price of an
anti-parasitic drug to $750 a dose while head of Turing
Pharmaceuticals LLC, had his Twitter account suspended for
harassment, the San Francisco-based microblogging service said
in an emailed statement.
After the suspension, Duca tweeted, "Why is harassment an
automatic career hazard for a woman receiving any amount of
professional attention?"
Duca had drawn media attention for her article in December
arguing that Trump had conned U.S. voters. Shkreli then tweeted
about trying to date her, and he sent her an invitation on
Thursday to attend Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration as his guest.
Duca replied on Twitter, "I would rather eat my own organs."
Shkreli later posted a collage of photos of Duca, and
updated his profile picture with a photo of Duca and her husband
showing Shkreli's face superimposed over that of her spouse.
Duca retweeted the pictures on Sunday, asking Twitter
founder and Chief Executive Jack Dorsey why they were allowed on
the social network. "I feel sick," she wrote.
Shkreli, who is in his 30s, became known as the "pharma bro"
after he taunted detractors who criticized him for increasing
the price of the drug Daraprim.
He was forced to step down as Turing chief executive in 2015
amid criminal and civil securities fraud charges alleging he ran
a Ponzi-like scheme while at the hedge fund MSMB Capital
Management and while he was top executive at Retrophin Inc
, another drug company.
Turing is the subject of antitrust probes by the Federal
Trade Commission and the New York attorney general's office
stemming from its increase in the Daraprim price.
