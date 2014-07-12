Comedian Tracy Morgan sues Walmart over deadly NJ crash

| Newark, N.J. July 12
Newark, N.J. July 12 Actor and comedian Tracy
Morgan has sued Wal-Mart Stores Inc. in New Jersey
federal court, alleging the retailer was negligent in connection
with the June crash that left the star comedian critically
injured and killed a fellow passenger.
The complaint, filed on Thursday, said Bentonville,
Arkansas-based Wal-Mart knew or should have known its truck
driver, Kevin Roper, was awake for over 24 hours prior to the
crash and was not in compliance with federal regulations
designed to combat driver fatigue.
The suit claims Roper commuted more than 700 miles (1,127
km) from his Georgia home to a Wal-Mart distribution facility in
Delaware before beginning his work shift.
Roper was charged last month with vehicular homicide and
assault-by-auto after prosecutors said he rear-ended the limo
bus Morgan and his entourage were riding in during the June 7
crash, near Cranbury, New Jersey.
Roper pleaded not guilty.
Morgan, best known for starring in NBC's "30 Rock" and
"Saturday Night Live", was riding along the New Jersey Turnpike
with several people, including his assistant Jeffrey Millea and
comedian Ardley Fuqua Jr who were also injured in the crash and
are co-plaintiffs in the suit.
The group was returning from a comedy performance they gave
at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Delaware. The crash killed
comedian James McNair, 62, of Peekskill, New York.
Morgan was transferred to a rehabilitation center last month
after spending about two weeks at Robert Wood Johnson University
Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, recovering from a broken
leg and other injuries.
Federal investigators said last month that Roper was driving
roughly 20 miles per hour (32 km/h) over the speed limit just
before the crash.
Morgan and the other plaintiffs are seeking unspecified
damages and attorneys' fees.
Representatives for Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Attorney David Glassman, who represents Roper in the
criminal case, was also not immediately available.
