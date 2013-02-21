Louis Freeh's law firm taps top white-collar lawyers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 21 Law firm Pepper Hamilton, which
two weeks ago elevated former FBI director Louis Freeh to
chairman, said on Thursday it had hired Larry Byrne, a former
federal prosecutor and head of Linklaters' U.S. litigation
department in New York, along with three other Linklaters
lawyers.
The hires underscore Pepper Hamilton's aggressive move into
the lucrative practice of investigations.
Byrne, 53, served as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan and
Washington from 1988 to 1994, and as head of Linklaters'
litigation department from 2006 to 2011. He moves over as a
partner in the white-collar and investigations practices.
Byrne told Reuters he would bring with him as a client
Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.
The former prosecutor also becomes managing director of the
Freeh Group, a wholly owned subsidiary and consulting arm led by
Freeh that specializes in crisis management.
Bryne said he moved to Pepper Hamilton because he and Freeh
had worked together as federal prosecutors in the early 1990s in
prosecutions related to the "Pizza Connection" trial, which
centered around a mafia-run heroin and cocaine ring.
"It was something I couldn't really pass up," he said.
Byrne is joined by Linklaters colleague Ruth Harlow, who
represented Deutsche Bank in a number of securities fraud cases
related to the 2001 demise of energy-trading firm Enron. Harlow
also will be a partner in the corporate investigations and
white-collar practice area.
Linklaters white-collar lawyers Martin Bloor and Linda
Regis-Hallinan join as of counsel.
Freeh, who led an investigation into the Penn State
sexual-abuse scandal before joining Pepper Hamilton last year,
has elevated the firm's profile and made it more attractive to
prospective hires from competitor law firms, according to three
New York legal recruiters.
The Linklaters hires mark the second group of lawyers Pepper
Hamilton has brought on this week. On Tuesday, the firm
announced it had hired white-collar lawyers Gina Maisto Smith
and Leslie Marie Gomez, who represent universities and
non-profits in internal investigations related to sexual
misconduct, from the law firm Ballard Spahr.
Over the last five years, white-collar practice chair Thomas
Gallagher has brought on board a string of prosecutors from the
U.S. Attorney's office in Philadelphia, including Michael
Schwartz, Gregory Paw, Bob Hickok and Richard Zack.
The prosecutors have worked largely with Pepper Hamilton's
pharmaceutical clients, such as GlaxoSmithKline and Eli
Lilly, in lawsuits relating to drug-marketing campaigns.
Now, Pepper Hamilton hopes to build its white-collar
practice in a variety of other areas, under the direction of
Freeh, said Scott Green, the firm's chief executive.
Freeh told Reuters in early February he plans to build the
firm's investigations practice in Washington, New York and Los
Angeles. He was not immediately available to comment for this
story.
Spokespeople for Ballard Spahr and Linklaters said they
wished their former lawyers well.