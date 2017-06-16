Funds pull back from Permian as U.S. shale oil firms go into overdrive

| NEW YORK, June 16
NEW YORK, June 16 Cash, people and equipment are
pouring into the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas as
business booms in the largest U.S. oilfield. But one group of
investors is heading the other way - concerned that shale may
become a victim of its own success.
The speed of the recovery in the U.S. shale industry in the
past year has surprised oil investors after a global supply glut
led to a two-year crude price slump and bankrupted many shale
firms.
Eight prominent hedge funds have reduced the size of their
positions in ten of the top shale firms by over $400 million,
concerned producers are pumping oil so fast they will undo the
nascent recovery in the industry after OPEC and some non-OPEC
producers agreed to cut supply in November.
The funds, with assets of $286 billion and substantial
energy holdings, cut exposure to firms that are either pure-play
Permian companies or that derive significant revenues from the
region, according to an analysis of their investments based on
Reuters data.
The Permian, which stretches across West Texas and eastern
New Mexico, produces about 2.5 million barrels of oil per day
(bpd), accounting for more than a quarter of overall U.S. crude
production.
"We'll have to see if these U.S. producers have the
discipline to not go crazy and keep prices where they keep
making money," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at
Dallas-based investment firm Hodges Capital Management.
Hodges Capital owns shares of Permian play firms including
Diamondback Energy Inc, RSP Permian Inc and
Callon Petroleum Co. Bradshaw's firm has maintained its
exposure to the Permian.
There is no sign that shale producers will restrain
production. They redeployed rigs and personnel quickly since
prices began strengthening in 2016 and made shale profitable
again; rig counts have risen by 40 percent this year in the
Permian, which accounts for about half of all U.S. onshore oil
rigs.
Hedge funds pulled back in the first quarter, according to
the most recently available regulatory filings, and the stocks
have continued to struggle as oil prices have come under renewed
pressure.
The value of these funds' positions in the 10 Permian
companies declined by 14 percent, to $2.66 billion in the first
quarter, the most recent data available, from $3.08 billion in
the fourth quarter of 2016.
Hedge funds have continued to reduce their exposure to
energy stocks in the second quarter, said Mark Connors, global
head of portfolio and risk advisory at Credit Suisse, though he
could not provide figures specific to shale companies.
MARGINS SQUEEZED
Fund managers interviewed expressed concern that volatile
oil prices along with rising service costs and acreage prices
are not reflected in overly optimistic projections for the
Permian.
The funds analyzed include Pointstate Capital LP, a $25
billion fund with 16 percent in energy shares, and Arosa Capital
Management, a $2.1 billion fund with more than 90 percent of
assets in energy stocks. Pointstate and Arosa declined comment.
"Margins will continue to be squeezed by a 15 to 20 percent
increase in service costs in the Permian basin," said Michael
Roomberg, portfolio manager of the Miller/Howard Drill Bit to
Burner Tip Fund.
A Reuters analysis of 10 Permian producers, including
several that almost exclusively operate in Texas, carry an
average price-to-earnings ratio of about 35, compared with the
overall energy sector's P/E ratio of about 17.8.
"These are not great returns, but the problem is the market
is rewarding them," said an analyst at one of the hedge funds on
condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to speak
to the press.
Concerns about lofty land prices are driving some of the
pullback by hedge funds, according to two fund analysts who
could not speak on the record. Values for Permian acreage have
increased 30 percent from two years ago, according to Detring
Energy Advisors in Houston.
The 10 Permian stocks analyzed have, on average, dropped 18
percent so year, compared with the broader S&P 500 energy
sector's 13 percent fall.
Permian production is expected to reach 2.47 million bpd by
July, a 330,000 bpd increase from the beginning of the year,
according to the U.S. Energy Department.
Last month the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) and other key producers, including Russia,
extended a historic output cut agreement to combat a global
glut.
However, production from non-OPEC countries, especially the
U.S., continues to rise and weigh on prices. U.S. crude prices
on Wednesday hit a six-month low just above $44 per
barrel.
Reuters analysis shows many shale companies reduced hedges
in the first quarter, leaving them vulnerable to falling oil
prices.
Still, fund managers say compared to other U.S. plays, the
Permian still has the lowest break-even costs.
"In terms of the time horizon, the economics of the Permian
are so good they’re going to keep on drilling," said Colin
Davies, senior analyst at oil services company AB Bernstein.
