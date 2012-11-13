FBI agents search house of Petraeus' former mistress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Nov 12 FBI agents searched the
North Carolina house of Paula Broadwell on Monday, signaling
renewed activity in the investigation that revealed her
extramarital affair with CIA Director David Petraeus that led to
his resignation.
Agents entered the house in Charlotte, North Carolina,
carrying boxes around 9:00 p.m. (0200 GMT Tuesday) and were
still there almost two hours later.
U.S. officials had said in recent days that their
investigation in the Petraeus affair was largely complete and
that prosecutors had determined it was unlikely they would bring
charges in the case, which started as suspected cyber-harassment
involving Broadwell and Jill Kelley, a Petraeus friend.
Lawmakers and others have questioned whether Broadwell, who
co-wrote a biography of the decorated former general, obtained
classified information from him or another source.
There was no sign that Broadwell or members of her family
were at the house during the FBI search.
Shelley Lynch, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Charlotte,
confirmed that agents were at the house but declined further
comment.