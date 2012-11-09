UPDATE 2-CIA Director Petraeus resigns, admits extra-marital affair

By Mark Hosenball and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON Nov 9 CIA Director David Petraeus
resigned as head of the main U.S. spy agency on Friday, saying
he had engaged in an extramarital affair and acknowledging that
he "showed extremely poor judgment."
In a letter to the CIA workforce, Petraeus, 60, said that he
met with President Barack Obama at the White House on Thursday
and asked "to be allowed, for personal reasons, to resign from
my position."
"After being married for 37 years, I showed extremely poor
judgment by engaging in an extramarital affair," he wrote. "Such
behavior is unacceptable, both as a husband and as the leader of
an organization such as ours."
Obama, who was re-elected to a second term on Tuesday, said
in a statement that he accepted Petraeus' resignation, praising
him for his work at the CIA and for leading U.S. troops in Iraq
and Afghanistan.
The sudden and dramatic turn of events appeared to end the
public career of a widely admired man who played a key role in
the Iraq war, led the U.S. Central Command and commanded U.S.
and NATO troops in Afghanistan.
Petraeus' name had circulated speculatively as a possible
Republican presidential nominee before Obama tapped him as CIA
chief. Before taking the CIA post, he retired as an Army general
after nearly four decades of military service.
Petraeus had led the CIA for only 14 months. His sudden
departure threatened to usher in a period of instability at the
spy agency, which is grappling with a leveling off in its budget
after a decade of steady increases.
The agency is also fending off questions about its
performance before and after the attack that led to the death of
U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens in Benghazi, Libya.
U.S. officials insisted that the CIA's handling of the
Benghazi incident had nothing to do with Petraeus' decision to
resign.
TESTIFY ON CAPITOL HILL
Petraeus had recently traveled to Libya and the Middle East,
and had been scheduled to testify about the Benghazi events
next week behind closed doors to the House and Senate
intelligence committees.
In his statement, Obama said, "I am completely confident
that the CIA will continue to thrive and carry out its essential
mission."
But there is no indication that he broke any agency rule in
connection with his admitted affair, sources familiar with the
matter said. The CIA has no broad rule banning officials from
engaging in extramarital affairs, though if discovered, liaisons
by CIA personnel with suspected foreign agents would pose
security problems for a U.S. spy.
Obama, who accepted Petraeus' resignation in a phone call
with him Friday afternoon, said that Michael Morell, the
agency's long-time deputy director, would serve as acting CIA
chief.
Morell, who is well respected at both the White House and on
Capitol Hill, had previously served as acting director following
the departure of former CIA chief Leon Panetta.
He is a leading candidate to be Petraeus' permanent
successor, sources said. Other possible candidates being
discussed on Capitol Hill include John Brennan, Obama's chief
counter-terrorism adviser; Obama national security adviser
Thomas Donilon; and former congresswoman Jane Harman, who
chaired the House intelligence committee.
Petraeus' resignation also adds a new vacancy on Obama's
national security team. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has
said she will leave after Obama's first term, and Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta is widely expected to leave as well.
Petraeus' wife, Holly, has been an advocate for U.S.
veterans and head of the Office of Servicemember Affairs at the
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Last month, Petraeus and Holly appeared together at a
reception at the Canadian Embassy in Washington to celebrate the
premiere of the Ben Affleck film "Argo," which chronicles a
successful operation in which the CIA and Canadian diplomats
smuggled a group of U.S. officials out of Tehran during the
1979-80 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis.