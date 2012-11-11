Petraeus may be called in US inquiry on Benghazi- Feinstein

* Resignation hit "like a lightning bolt," senator says
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Nov 11 Despite an adultery scandal
that ended David Petraeus' tenure as CIA chief, the general may
be called to testify in a Senate inquiry into the killing of
four Americans at the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, Senator
Dianne Feinstein said Sunday.
Feinstein, the chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence
Committee, said on the "Fox News Sunday" program that Petraeus'
resignation on Friday "was like a lightning bolt."
She said there will be an investigation into why the FBI
failed to inform her and others on the intelligence committee
before Friday about the extramarital affair between Petraeus and
his biographer, Paula Broadwell, when the FBI probe had been
proceeding for weeks.
The California Democrat said there was no connection between
Petraeus' resignation and the Sept. 11, 2012, killings in
Benghazi. Petraeus had been scheduled to testify about the
Benghazi case on Thursday in a closed session of the committee;
Mike Morrell, the acting CIA director, is now expected to do so.
She said the committee may decide to call Petraeus in a
future meeting of the intelligence panel on the Benghazi
killings. Four U.S. citizens were killed, including Ambassador
Christopher Stevens.
"My biggest concern is, there are literally hundreds of
threat warnings in the material that has been accumulated,"
Feinstein said. "There were five attacks during the year, one
prior attack on the consulate itself. The question I have is ...
why wasn't something done about it?"
U.S. Representative Peter King, the Republican chairman of
the House Homeland Security Committee, raised questions about
why it took FBI investigators so long to inform President Barack
Obama and others in his administration that Petraeus was
involved.
FBI TIMELINE QUESTIONED
"The timeline has to be looked at and analyzed," the New
York congressman said on CNN's "State of the Union. "Because
obviously this was a matter involving a potential compromise of
security and the president should have been told about it at the
earliest stage."
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he was ready to turn
the page on the scandal that prompted Petraeus to resign, but
said the former general must testify before Congress about what
he called a "national security failure" at Benghazi.
Graham, of South Carolina, called for a Watergate-style
joint select committee of members of the House and Senate to
investigate the matter.
Speaking on "Face the Nation" on CBS, Graham said the
Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community have much to
explain in this case, but singled out Susan Rice, the U.S.
ambassador to the United Nations, for her role.
"I don't, quite frankly, trust her rendition of Benghazi,"
Graham said. Rice initially described the attack as a
spontaneous outburst rather than a planned attack. Her handling
of the matter provided fodder to Republican opponents in the
final months of Obama's re-election campaign.
Rice has been mentioned as a possible choice by Obama to
succeed Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but Graham said
Rice's nomination to this post "would have incredibly difficult
time getting through the Senate."
"I would not vote for her unless there's a tremendous
opening up of information explaining herself in a way she has
not yet done," Graham said of Rice.