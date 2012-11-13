Top US commander in Afghanistan under investigation, scandal widens

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT Nov 13 The top
U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General John Allen, is under
investigation for allegedly inappropriate communication with a
woman at the center of the scandal involving former CIA Director
David Petraeus, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said in a statement given to
reporters flying with him to Australia that he asked that
Allen's nomination to be Commander of U.S. European Command and
Supreme Allied Commander Europe be delayed and that President
Barack Obama agreed.
Allen, who denies wrongdoing, will remain in his job, but
Panetta encouraged the Senate to quickly act on approving his
successor, General Joseph Dunford.
Petraeus resigned on Friday as director of the CIA, saying
he had engaged in an extramarital affair.