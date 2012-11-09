Obama accepts Petraeus resignation, voices confidence in CIA

WASHINGTON Nov 9 President Barack Obama on
Friday accepted the resignation of CIA Director David Petraeus,
praised him as as one of the most outstanding generals of his
generation and expressed confidence that the intelligence agency
would continue to thrive.
Petraeus, a highly decorated former combat commander who took
over at the CIA in 2011, said earlier in a message to the CIA
workforce that he was stepping down because of an extramarital
affair.
"I am completely confident that the CIA will continue to
thrive and carry out its essential mission, and I have the
utmost confidence in Acting Director Michael Morell," Obama said
in a written statement.
Obama said his thoughts and prayers were with Petraeus and
his wife. "I wish them the very best at this difficult time," he
said.