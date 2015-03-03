UPDATE 4-Ex-CIA chief Petraeus to plead guilty, admits giving mistress secrets

(Adds McCain statement, reference to previous CIA chief,
By Mark Hosenball and Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, March 3 Former CIA Director David
Petraeus has agreed to plead guilty to mishandling classified
information, with the retired four-star general admitting to
giving eight "black books" full of such data to a military
mistress who was writing his biography.
Petraeus, 62, will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of
unauthorized removal and retention of classified material under
the deal, according to documents filed on Tuesday in federal
court in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The plea agreement announced by the Justice Department marks
the latest chapter in an astonishing fall from grace for
Petraeus, an intellectual with a Princeton University doctorate
and a counter-insurgency expert widely considered one of
America's most important military leaders of recent decades.
He served stints as the top U.S. commander in the wars in
Iraq and Afghanistan and then as CIA director and was lauded by
senior U.S. lawmakers. But his career came crashing down thanks
to an extramarital affair with his biographer, former Army
Reserve officer Paula Broadwell.
Petraeus faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison. But
under the deal prosecutors and his lawyers are recommending a
$40,000 fine and two years of probation.
Petraeus had previously said he did not provide classified
information to Broadwell, who was writing his biography, titled
"All In: The Education of General David Petraeus," along with
another author at the time of the affair.
But court papers filed with the plea deal stated Petraeus in
2011 unlawfully gave Broadwell the black books of classified
information including identities of covert officers, code word
information, war strategy, intelligence capabilities, diplomatic
talks and information from high-level White House National
Security Council meetings.
Petraeus then lied to the FBI about it, the court papers
said.
Petraeus holds a senior post at private-equity firm Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts (KKR), which said he will stay in his
role of chairman of the KKR Global Institute, its economic and
geopolitical think tank.
Petraeus quit as CIA director under President Barack Obama
in November 2012 after the affair was discovered.
The plea deal enables Petraeus to avoid a potentially
embarrassing criminal trial in which details of his affair
promised to figure prominently.
One of Petraeus' leading supporters, Republican Arizona
Senator John McCain, said with the plea deal, "I believe it is
time to consider this matter closed." McCain praised Petraeus
for his distinguished career and said he has apologized and
expressed deep regret.
Another former CIA director, John Deutch, was accused of
mishandling classified material and agreed to plead guilty, but
President Bill Clinton stepped in and pardoned him in 2001.
Court documents detailing the plea agreement said that while
serving as the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Petraeus
maintained the eight 5-by-8 inch (13-by-20 cm) notebooks with
black covers.
Petraeus kept the black books after retiring from the
military in 2011, the documents stated. In August 2011, Petraeus
agreed to provide the black books to Broadwell, referred in the
documents not by name but as his biographer, and delivered them
to a private residence in Washington where she was staying as
source material for the book.
The documents said Petraeus left the books with Broadwell
for about four days before taking them back to his home in
Arlington, Virginia.
After resigning from the CIA that November, Petraeus signed
a security form assuring that he did not possess any classified
information even though the notebooks were still at his home,
the documents stated. With a search warrant, the FBI in April
2013 went to his home and seized the black books from an
unlocked drawer in his first-floor study, the documents said.
The court documents also said Petraeus lied to FBI
investigators in October 2012, shortly before he quit the CIA,
by saying he had never given classified information to his
mistress.
