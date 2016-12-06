RPT-DEALTALK-Trump's corporate tax holiday could spur pharma M&A

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Carl O'Donnell
Dec 6 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plan
to incentivize U.S. companies to repatriate their swelling
overseas cash piles could spur a new wave of dealmaking in a
pharmaceutical industry seeking to buy its way into growth.
For years, big U.S. drugmakers have turned to acquisitions
of foreign companies to put their overseas cash to work, rather
than bring it home at a 35-percent tax rate. Trump has proposed
allowing repatriation of this cash at a 10-percent tax rate,
hoping some of it will be spent on hiring and investing in their
businesses.
However, drugmakers are much more likely to spend this money
on acquisitions that could revive their drug development
pipeline by acquiring smaller peers with promising offerings, as
opposed to risking more of their own dollars on research and
development, corporate executives and dealmakers say.
Some of these deals could even result in job cuts as
companies seek to eliminate overlaps.
"Would we consider to repatriate the cash? I would say yes,
and what we would look at would be first to maintain the lowest
weighted average cost of capital for the company," Amgen Inc
chief financial officer David Meline told analysts and
investors on the company's most recent earnings call in October.
"Then we would look at certainly deploying cash towards
external opportunities, but in that instance we would certainly
lead with other strategic opportunities that make sense where we
could get a return for our own shareholders from such
investments."
Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for
comment on the potential impact of his proposed tax holiday on
the drug industry.
Corporate America had $1.3 trillion, or 74 percent of its
total cash, stashed overseas in 2016, according to Moody's
Investors Service Inc. That's up from an estimated $1.2
trillion, or 72 percent of total cash, a year earlier.
While the top five overseas cash holders are technology
companies such as Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp
, the pharmaceutical industry accounts for a big chunk
of that cash.
The five U.S. pharmaceutical companies with the largest cash
piles, namely Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co, Johnson &
Johnson, Amgen and Eli Lilly and Co, hold nearly
$250 billion in overseas funds, according to data from U.S.
non-profit research and advocacy group Citizens for Tax Justice.
At the same time, big pharma is in hot pursuit of the next
blockbuster drug. Many of the industry's most successful
franchises, from Gilead's Hepatitis C cure and Biogen Inc's
multiple sclerosis treatments, to AbbVie Inc's
arthritis drug Humira, are all bracing for declining revenues as
patents age and competition heats up.
Valuations of biotechnology companies that could be
acquisition targets for major drug firms are still hovering near
historic lows after being dragged down by election-season
political criticism of high drug prices.
"Tax repatriation is a more likely situation now, benefiting
large biotechs and (pharmaceutical companies) with significant
offshore cash and a desire to buy mid-cap companies," RBC
Capital equity analyst Michael Yee wrote in a research note.
The last time tax considerations fueled a wave of dealmaking
in the pharmaceutical industry was in 2014, when companies
sought to redomicile abroad through acquisitions, referred to as
corporate inversions. But U.S. President Barack Obama
subsequently announced curbs to limit inversions, culminating in
Pfizer abandoning its $160-billion agreement to acquire Allergan
Plc, the biggest attempted merger of all time.
Pharmaceutical M&A involving U.S. companies has been around
$90 billion year-to-date, down from nearly $270 billion the year
before.
ON THE HUNT
Executives at Pfizer, which has already said it is looking
to do more deals after its $14-billion acquisition of cancer
drugmaker Medivation Inc, have told investors in private
meetings that its M&A appetite would grow even bigger if it
could bring home its more than $70 billion in overseas cash,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Pfizer could potentially use its newfound firepower to buy a
company as large as Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, a
$92-billion market capitalization cancer drugmaker that fueled
takeover speculation after a disappointing drug trial in August
sent its stock down more than 25 percent.
Bristol-Myers Squibb's blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo could
compliment Pfizer's plan to become a leader in immuno-oncology,
which seeks to use the body's own defenses to treat cancer,
industry bankers said, without suggesting that any deal is in
the works.
Pfizer declined to comment, while Bristol-Myers Squibb did
not respond to a request for comment.
Another cancer drug company that could attract takeover
interest following a cash repatriation is Incyte Corp,
as it could make an attractive target for Gilead Sciences Inc
if it was able to bring home its nearly $25 billion in
overseas cash, bankers said.
Gilead has been under pressure to find a new blockbuster
because of declining sales from its aging Hepatitis C franchise
and the recent failure in clinical trials of a cancer drug that
would have competed with Incyte's successful blood cancer drug,
Jakafi.
Gilead declined comment; Incyte did not respond to a request
for comment.
Beyond cancer drug makers, other biotechnology companies
that could attract takeover interest include those specializing
in neurology companies, such as Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc
, that have promising treatments for ailments such as
Alzheimer's psychosis and migraine.
Acadia did not respond to a request for comment.
"We believe the vast majority of investors have been
underweight biotech all year," said Yee in his note. "A coiled
spring of money flow may need to shift back over to biotech."
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and Nick Zieminski)