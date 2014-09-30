版本:
奥运新闻 | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三 00:32 BJT

Olympic U.S. swimming champion Phelps arrested for drunken driving

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps was arrested for drunken driving early on Tuesday after speeding and then crossing the double-lane lines inside the Fort McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said.

Phelps was clocked by radar at around 1:40 a.m. traveling 84 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said. The 18-time Olympic gold medalist was booked and released.

Police said Phelps was "unable to perform satisfactorily a series of standard field sobriety tests," adding that the Baltimore native was cooperative "throughout the process."

Representatives for Phelps could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Susan Heavey)
