New York tests social impact bond investing with Goldman Sachs

Aug 2 Goldman Sachs will invest nearly $10
million in a New York City jails program, using an innovative
financial instrument in which private investments fund public
social services, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Thu rsday.
Goldman will create one of the nation's first "social
service bonds" to help fund a New York City program that aims to
lower the 50 percent recidivism rate among youthful offenders
jailed at the Rikers Island correctional facility.
Unlike similar proposals being developed elsewhere, most of
Goldman's 'Rikers bond' will be guaranteed by Bloomberg
Philanthropies, the mayor's philanthropic group, which will back
$7.2 million of the $9.6 million investment the bank plans.
Bloomberg called juvenile offender recidivism in New York
City an "entrenched" problem.
"Helping young people who land in jail stay out of trouble
when they return home is one of the most difficult and important
challenges we face," he said in a statement.
The four-year program, in which private non-profit groups
will provide education and intensive training and counseling to
at-risk incarcerated youths, must reduce the recidivism rate by
at least 10 percent for Goldman to recoup the investment.
If the recidivism rate drops further, Goldman could profit
up to $2.1 million beyond its original investment, according to
Samantha Levine, a spokeswoman for the city. If the program
fails to reduce recidivism by 10 percent, Goldman could lose
$2.4 million.
Social impact bonds partner local governments with
non-profits and private investors in deals that require a
government to pay out only if a social services group can meet a
specified performance goal.
It is unclear how popular philanthropic bonds will be, given
that profits depend on societal improvements.
But the notion of social impact bonds is politically attractive:
cash-strapped municipalities risk little on innovative social
programs and investors benefit from being seen as socially
conscientious.
Goldman Chairman Lloyd Blankfein said his firm hopes to
drive more private investors toward similar public-private
philanthropic partnerships.
"We believe this investment paves the way for a new type of
instrument that enables the public sector to leverage upfront
funding from the private sector," Blankfein said in a statement
issued on Thu rsday.
The notion of social impact bonds was first tested two years
ago in Peterborough, England. In 2010, the British government
agreed to pay 5 million pounds, about $8 million, to a
non-profit organization to reduce the recidivism rate at
Peterborough's city prison.
Earlier this week, Massachusetts awarded contracts to two
non-profit groups to create programs to address homelessness and
juvenile crime.