U.S. prosecutors push for 'kill switch' to prevent smartphone thefts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 In a push to curb
cellphone thefts, prosecutors for New York state and the city of
San Francisco said on Wednesday they plan to meet with industry
representatives to urge them to install switches to disable
stolen smartphones.
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and San
Francisco District Attorney George Gascon said they will meet on
June 13 with representatives of the four largest smartphone
manufacturers.
They said they will ask the industry to place "kill
switches" on mobile devices to render them inoperable when
stolen, eliminating any incentive for theft.
"With 1.6 million Americans falling victim to smartphone
theft in 2012, this has become a national epidemic," Gascon said
in a statement. "Unlike other types of crimes, smartphone theft
can be eradicated with a simple technological solution."
Gascon and Schneiderman said representatives of Apple Inc
, Google Inc's smartphone maker Motorola
Mobility, Samsung Electronics and Microsoft Corp
would attend the summit in New York.
Last month, two men in San Francisco severely cut a
27-year-old tourist's face and throat while robbing his iPhone.
In April 2012, a 26-year-old chef was killed while being robbed
of his iPhone on his way home to the Bronx.
"The theft of handheld devices is the fastest-growing street
crime, and increasingly, incidents are turning violent,"
Schneiderman said. "It's time for manufacturers to be as
innovative in solving this problem as they have been in
designing devices that have reshaped how we live."
Representatives for Samsung, Apple, Microsoft, Google and a
cellphone trade group either declined to comment or were not
immediately available for comment.
Gascon and Schneiderman have both criticized the cellphone
industry for what they perceive as its perceived unwillingness
to solve the escalating problem.
About 50 percent of San Francisco robberies involved stolen
mobile devices last year, Gascon said. A recent study found that
lost and stolen cellphones cost consumers $30 billion in 2012,
his office said.
Some companies have measures in place to reunite smartphones
with their rightful owners. For instance, Apple has the
application Find My iPhone which allows a user to track a
missing device on a map and remotely lock it or erase data.
A nationwide database has been created for stolen
cellphones, but law enforcement officials say its use is limited
because many stolen devices are shipped overseas or modified so
they cannot be easily identified as stolen, according to a New
York Times report from May.