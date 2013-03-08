PIMCO's Gross raises U.S. growth forecast to 3 percent-Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 8 Bill Gross, founder and
co-chief investment officer of bond giant PIMCO, said on Friday
he raised his estimate of U.S. economic growth for this year to
3 percent.
Gross, whose PIMCO Total Return Fund is the world's largest
bond fund, upped the estimate from his firm's December forecast
of between 1.25 percent and 1.75 percent.
Gross, in an interview with Bloomberg Television, said the
U.S. economy is "moving toward a 3 percent real GDP growth rate"
in 2013.
When PIMCO made its lower forecast in December, the firm
said uncertainty over U.S. tax and government spending policies
would hinder positive economic data.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, oversaw $2
trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2012. The firm is based in
Newport Beach, California.
Gross's higher growth forecast came as U.S. Labor Department
data showed that U.S. employers added a greater-than-expected
236,000 workers to their payrolls in February while the jobless
rate fell to a four-year low of 7.7 percent.
Gross' flagship PIMCO Total Return Fund has over $285.6
billion in assets. The fund has earned a 0.14 percent return so
far this year, according to the firm's website.
The benchmark S&P 500, meanwhile, is up 8.3 percent
so far this year.