Pimco's Gross says US policies could lead to disruptive markets

BOSTON Nov 1 William Gross, co-chief investment
officer of America's biggest bond mutual fund, said recent U.S.
policies are not generating the kind of growth needed to
kick-start the economy and may usher in "disruptive financial
markets" in the future.
In a four-page letter posted on his Pacific Investment
Management Co.'s website, Gross said the Federal Reserve's
quantitative easing policies have fizzled.
"Financial repression and quantitative easing were supposed
to be the extraordinary monetary policies that kick-started the
real economy in the other direction. They have not," Gross wrote
in the letter.
And if growth does not pick up soon, Gross said, he sees a
"growing risk that the negative consequences of misguided
monetary and fiscal policy might lead to disruptive financial
markets at some future point."
The letter was titled "Time to Vote," but he did not endorse
either candidate in next week's presidential election.
Gross, who coined the phrase "New Normal," for a prolonged
period of slow growth, also warned investors that the days of
strong returns are likely gone.
"We are in a 'New Normal' world," Gross said, adding that
this means Treasury yields should stay low and that money market
funds will continue to pay hardly anything at all.
"The 'cult of equity - or better yet the cult of 'total
return' - for both bonds and stocks - is over, if that
definition presumes a resumption of historical patterns anywhere
close to double digits," Gross said.