California state regulator imposes $1.6 bln penalty on PG&E

April 9 Pacific Gas & Electric Corp on Thursday was assessed a $1.6 billion penalty stemming from its deadly 2010 San Bruno natural gas pipeline rupture and fire near San Francisco.

The five-member California Public Utilities Commission said it was the largest penalty it has ever assessed. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)

